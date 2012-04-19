BRIEF-Inkemia gets glycerol-based biofuel patent in Colombia
* GETS PATENT IN COLOMBIA FOR FORMULATION, PREPARATION AND USE OF GLYCEROL‐BASED BIOFUEL Source text: http://bit.ly/2r35AUG
ZURICH, April 19 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Thursday initial data on a protease inhibitor, danoprevir, is encouraging against Hepatitis C.
"The high sustained viral response rates and encouraging safety data show danoprevir is potent and well-tolerated," Roche development head Hal Barron said in a statement.
"Roche's HCV portfolio includes multiple investigational drugs with different modes of action, allowing us to develop tailored treatments that aim to address the future needs of patients with chronic hepatitis C," Barron said. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* GETS PATENT IN COLOMBIA FOR FORMULATION, PREPARATION AND USE OF GLYCEROL‐BASED BIOFUEL Source text: http://bit.ly/2r35AUG
June 9 Delaware's governor has signed into law a bill ensuring abortion remains legal in the state, the first such move in the United States since President Donald Trump was elected on a pledge to overturn the landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationally.