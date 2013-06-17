BRIEF-Novartis says book value of current Alcon division is around $21 bln
* Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez says there has been no change to plans for the Swiss drugmaker's Roche stake
ZURICH, June 17 Japan's health ministry has approved drug Avastin for the treatment of aggressive brain cancer in Japan, Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche said on Monday.
Avastin is the first new medicine approved worldwide for newly diagnosed glioblastoma, the most common and aggressive form of primary brain cancer, in the last eight years, Roche said. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
* Cytori and Barda execute $13.4 million contract option for burn clinical trial