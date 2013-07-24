ZURICH, July 24 Roche's experimental leukaemia drug known as GA101 delayed disease progression in people with one of the most common forms of blood cancer longer than one of its own top sellers, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Roche is hoping GA101, or obinutuzumab will help fend off cheaper competition for Rituxan, which loses patent protection in Europe later this year, threatening a product with nearly $7 billion in annual sales. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)