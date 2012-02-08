* Roche offering $5.7 bln for Illumina
* Feels bid is "full and fair"
* Illumina rejected Roche offer as inadequate
* Rival bids seen as unlikely
By Katie Reid
ZURICH, Feb 8 Swiss drugmaker Roche
is digging in for a long fight after gene sequencing
company Illumina rejected its $5.7 billion hostile
takeover bid as inadequate and said it would be more successful
on its own.
Roche, which offered to pay $44.50 per share when it
launched the bid for Illumina last month, reiterated on
Wednesday that it believed its offer was "full and fair" and
that it was ready to start discussions with Illumina.
On Tuesday, Illumina - which has already adopted a "poison
pill" defence strategy - told shareholders not to tender any of
their shares to Roche, saying the offer failed to properly value
its existing and coming products.
A deal would give Roche's diagnostics unit a leading
position in the market for gene sequencing, which can help
better identify which patients benefit from a given drug.
Although it faces a drawn-out battle for the San Diego-based
group, analysts expect Roche, which has a history of success
with such hostile takeouts, to prevail in the end.
"Next step for Roche could be to show the good intent,
sugarcoat the deal and then start pitching the transaction to
Illumina's major shareholders. Ultimately they hold the key to
close the deal," Vontobel analyst Andrew Weiss said.
Roche initially offered $40 a share for Illumina, according
to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
That offer, subject to certain conditions, was made in a letter
to Illumina on Jan. 3, the filing said.
But when it announced its approach on Jan. 25, it made an
offer of $44.50.
Investors say Basel-based Roche may have to raise its bid to
around $60 per share to win Illumina. Shares in Illumina, which
also posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on
Tuesday, closed on Tuesday at $51.80.
Roche raised offers in other bidding situations, even after
it declared initial salvoes a full-and-fair value, such as for
biotech company Genentech and test maker Ventana.
When chief executive Severin Schwan was diagnostics head,
Roche in 2008 overcame months-long resistance from Ventana to
snap it up for $3.4 billion. It had made an unsolicited, low-end
bid, before increasing its original offer by 19 percent.
NO WHITE KNIGHT?
Some investors have said a rival bid is unlikely as few
would be prepared to take on as determined a bidder as Roche.
"It's hard to see anybody else emerging as a bidder. The fit
is best with Roche and I don't think any other competitor in
that space would be willing to pay a higher price than Roche.
Also you really need a diagnostics business to get the
synergies," Sarasin analyst David Kaegi said.
But one person familiar with the deal said if the bidding
process for Illumina does drag on, this would give other
interested parties time to have a good look at the company.
Roche rivals Sanofi, Novartis and
AstraZeneca have said they don't see a need to match
Roche in buying a gene-decoding business, favouring partnerships
instead.
Pharma industry bankers and analysts say Siemens,
General Electric, Thermo Fisher Scientific,
Danaher, Agilent Technologies and Johnson &
Johnson are seen as potential interlopers.
Illumina is a major player in the emerging field of gene
sequencing.
It makes machines that decode a person's entire genome,
going far beyond simple genetic tests that are already used in
diseases such as cancer to test for a handful of gene
variations.