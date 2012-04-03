* Roche disappointed after Illumina rejects improved bid

* Roche sweetened offer to $51 per share last week

* Roche takes case to Illumina investors at April 18 AGM

ZURICH, April 3 Swiss drugmaker Roche urged Illumina shareholders to put pressure on the U.S. gene sequencing firm to enter takeover talks after its management rejected an improved $6.7 billion bid from Roche on Monday.

"Roche`s increased offer is highly attractive," Roche chief executive Severin Schwan said on Tuesday.

"By not engaging with Roche, Illumina reinforces the notion that its board and management are determined to preserve their positions rather than maximize shareholder value."

Schwan said he hoped Illumina shareholders would "see the substantial value in our increased offer" and vote in favour of directors friendly to its overtures at an annual meeting on April 18.

On Monday, Illumina's board unanimously rejected Roche's higher offer of $51 per share, saying it dramatically undervalued the company.

Illumina is being pursued by Roche for its equipment that decodes a person's entire genome, which would give the Swiss firm a leading position in the promising market for gene sequencing. Illumina is seen by analysts as a sensible fit with Roche's sizable diagnostics business.

Illumina shares closed at $51.37 on Monday, indicating that some investors expect Roche to raise its bid again. A source familiar with the situation last week told Reuters that Roche could further increase its bid if it found more value in the business during the due diligence process.

"For the Illumina board to save face they have to get a price better than $51," per share, Bank Vontobel analyst Andrew Weiss said.

Also on Monday, Illumina projected first-quarter revenue well above consensus estimates, and said it expects profit to meet or exceed market expectations.

Roche shares were little changed on Tuesday, trading 0.1 percent firmer at 161.10 Swiss francs compared to a 0.3 percent firmer European drugs sector.