ZURICH Feb 8 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Wednesday it was disappointed that gene sequencing company Illumina had rejected its $5.7 billion takeover bid as inadequate, but stood by its offer as "full and fair."

"We are disappointed that Illumina's Board of Directors has recommended against our offer and refuses to engage in substantive discussions with Roche," said Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan.

Roche said it was ready to start discussions to enter into a negotiated transaction with Illumina at any time.

Illumina said on Tuesday that Roche's hostile bid failed to properly value its existing and coming products and recommended that stockholders not tender any of their shares to Roche.