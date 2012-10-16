ZURICH Oct 16 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG
d eclined to comment on Tuesday on market talk it m ight
reconsider its bid for U.S. gene-sequencing company
Illumina.
Chief Executive Severin Schwan told a conference call for
journalists he would not comment on market rumours.
Roche dropped a $6.8 billion hostile takeover bid for the
company i n April a fter shareholders blocked its move to gain
seats on the company's board.
Earlier on Tuesday, Roche reported third-quarter sales rose
15 percent to 11.271 billion Swiss francs ($12.07 billion),
beating the average analyst forecast of 11.124 billion francs in
a Reuters poll.