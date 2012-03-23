* To launch locally branded versions of Herception, MabThera
* Monthly doses of 2 drugs cost around $3,000-$4,500 per
patient
* Prices of local versions will be significantly lower
* Follows Indian move to end Bayer exclusivity on another
drug
(Adds comment from Roche on new drug names, Indian
partnerships)
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, March 23 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding
plans to offer cut-price versions of two blockbuster
cancer drugs for the Indian market soon, a company spokesman
said on Friday, days after the government moved to slash the
price of another cancer treatment.
India stripped German group Bayer of exclusive
rights to Nexavar earlier this month and licenced a local
company to produce a cheap, generic version, on the grounds poor
that Indians could not otherwise afford the life-saving drug.
Roche, the world's biggest maker of cancer drugs, said it
would offer "significantly" cheaper, locally branded versions of
its two cancer drugs, Herceptin and MabThera, by early next
year, under an alliance with India's Emcure Pharmaceuticals.
"The scope is to enable access for a large majority of
patients who currently pay out of pocket as well as to partner
with the government to enable increased access to our products
for people in need," spokesman Daniel Grotzky said by phone from
company headquarters in Basel, Switzerland.
Monthly doses of Herceptin, for breast cancer, and MabThera,
for cancers of the blood and lymph system, cost around $3,000 to
$4,500 per patient at wholesale prices, Grotzky said.
"With this strategy, we expect to significantly increase the
number of patients treated with our therapies and help patients
currently under treatment to continue to use our products
properly," he added.
He would not be drawn on how much the local versions would
cost, nor whether Roche was responding to the Bayer case.
The move highlights a growing debate about the cost of
modern cancer medicines, which often work far better than
traditional chemotherapy but come at a much high price.
In other areas of medicines - notably HIV/AIDS drugs for
Africa - drug companies have already cut prices substantially.
More recently, some firms, including GlaxoSmithKline,
have also been experimenting with discounts on certain products
in middle-income countries.
However, Roche has in the past argued that consumers
everywhere should pay the same price for its cancer drugs.
NEW DRUG NAMES
The Swiss company said the cheaper versions would be renamed
for the Indian market and be packed by Emcure Pharmaceuticals in
an effort to gain market share, confirming an earlier report in
the Wall Street Journal.
The decision to give the cheaper versions distinct names for
the Indian market may help Roche limit the risk that wholesalers
buy up the products and try and re-sell them in premium-priced
markets such as the United States and Europe.
The trading of pharmaceuticals by middlemen, often via
Internet pharmacies, is a growing headache for drug companies
and can conceal counterfeits - as happened recently when fake
copies of Avastin, another Roche drug, where shipped from the
Middle East through Europe to California.
Under the deal with Emcure, Roche will continue to make the
cancer medicines at its plants in the United States, Singapore
and Germany and ship vials of the drugs to Emcure for packaging.
Grotzky added that the alliance was triggered in part by India's
desire to see global pharmaceutical companies sign partnerships
with Indian companies.
In the Bayer case, the Indian government for the first time
issued a so-called compulsory licence to local drugmaker Natco
Pharma to make and sell a generic version of Bayer's
Nexavar, a liver and kidney cancer drug, inside the country.
Under world trade rules, compulsory licences are available
to nations to issue in certain cases where life-saving
treatments are unaffordable.
With around 40 percent of India's population living below
the poverty line, healthcare is an upper-middle-class luxury.
Campaigners for cheaper access to drugs hailed the Bayer
decision, which was taken after the country's patent office said
Nexavar was not "reasonably affordably priced".
But the ruling reignited fears amongst global drugmakers
like Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis.
They see huge potential in rapidly growing economies such as
India but are wary of intellectual property protection.
Natco will retail Nexavar at 8,800 rupees ($172) for a
monthly dose, a fraction of the 280,000 rupees ($5,469) Bayer's
version costs.
(Additional reporting by Aditi Shah in MUMBAI and Ben Hirschler
in LONDON; Editing by Mark Bendeich and Mike Nesbit)