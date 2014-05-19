ZURICH May 19 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday it would invest 120 million Swiss francs ($135 million) in two new manufacturing facilities at its Basel headquarters, bucking a trend of cost-cutting by other big pharmaceutical companies.

The world's largest maker of cancer drugs plans to spend 85 million francs on a new facility for chemically manufactured medicines, which is expected to enter operation at the start of the third quarter of 2016.

It will also invest 35 million francs on expanding and refitting an existing manufacturing unit to produce investigational drugs and medicines that are already on the market. This facility should enter service June next year.

The investment comes on top of an announcement in last October to spend $880 million on manufacturing over the next five years creating 500 jobs and comes as many rivals cut costs in response to slowing sales growth.

Cross-town rival Novartis said in January that it would close a manufacturing plant in the United States and is also re-organising parts of its domestic workforce, cutting up to 500 jobs in its pharmaceutical division to free resources for new roles to support the product launches. ($1 = 0.8914 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Louise Heavens)