ZURICH, July 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given clearance for Roche's new interactive insulin pump system for diabetics, the Swiss drugmaker said.

The system combines a blood glucose metre with an insulin pump which can exchange data in both directions via wireless technology and allows the insulin pump to be operated remotely, Roche said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The FDA clearance was the second for a diabetes product this year for Roche, the world leader in the blood glucose monitoring market with its Accu-Chek brand. In January, the FDA approved a new Accu-Chek blood glucose monitoring system.