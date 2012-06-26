ZURICH, June 26 Roche said it plans to
cut 1,000 jobs by closing a Nutley, NJ-based plant, an attempt
to clamp down on its drug development costs.
"The overall number of programs in clinical development has
grown substantially," Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said
in a statement on Tuesday.
"The planned consolidation of our research and early
development organization and the refocusing of research and
development activities in Switzerland and Germany will free up
resources that we can invest in these promising clinical
programs while also increasing our overall efficiency," he said.
The move allows Roche to keep its research and drug
development costs largely unchanged, despite an increase in
clinical research projects in the last 18 months, Schwan said.
Roche backed its 2012 financial outlook.
In tandem with the move, Roche said Jean-Jacques Garaud, its
head of pharma research, will leave the company at the end of
this week. He will be replaced by Mike Burgess, head of cancer
drugs.
