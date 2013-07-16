ZURICH, July 16 Drugmaker Roche said it would spend 100 million Swiss francs ($105 million) to build a training centre in Switzerland.

Construction work on the centre at Roche's existing site in Kaiseraugst in northern Switzerland, which controls quality and packages drugs, is due to begin in September and to end in October next year.

Growth of 30 percent in Kaiseraugst's headcount in the last five years, to 1,600 workers, means demand for employee training has risen.

Last year, Roche, best known for its portfolio of cancer drugs, moved activities from a 127-acre (51.4 hectares) New Jersey facility to Germany and Switzerland to bring down drug development costs.

