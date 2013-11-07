Nov 7 Roche's newly approved leukemia
drug Gazyva helped patients live nearly a year longer without
the disease worsening than the drugmaker's top-selling Rituxan
in a head-to-head trial that should help fend off competition
from cheaper versions of the older medicine.
Gazyva, previously known as GA101, was approved in the
United States last week as an initial treatment for patients
with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL, one of the most
common forms of blood cancer. It is awaiting approval decisions
in Europe and other markets.
Roche, in the trial, aimed to demonstrate the clear
superiority of the new drug over Rituxan in order to protect and
build on its $7 billion a year blood cancer franchise before
Rituxan begins to face competition from cheaper versions known
as biosimilars.
Rituxan's European patent protection expires late this year.
It is not clear when the first biosimilar will arrive on the
market.
Rituxan's U.S. patent does not expire until 2018, giving
Roche additional time to switch patients over to Gazyva in the
the most lucrative market. As with Rituxan, Roche will share a
portion of Gazyva profits with Biogen Idec after Biogen
exercised its option on the new drug.
In the 663-patient study, patients who received Gazyva plus
the chemotherapy drug chlorambucil on average went 26.7 months
without their disease worsening, a measure known as progression
free survival, or PFS. That compared with 15.2 months for
previously untreated patients who took Rituxan and chlorambucil,
according to data announced by the Swiss company on Thursday.
The difference translates into a 61 percent reduction in the
risk of the disease worsening.
Three times as many patients who received Gazyva - 21
percent versus 7 percent for Rituxan - had a complete response,
meaning no sign of a cancerous tumor after completing treatment.
By another less frequently used measure that tracks cancer
cells in the blood following treatment, Gazyva was far superior.
By that metric, 29.4 percent of Gazyva patients had no
detectable disease in the blood, compared with just 2.5 percent
of Rituxan patients.
Gazyva, known chemically as obinutuzumab, is an engineered
antibody designed to better enable the immune system to attack
and kill B cells, from which many blood cancers, such as CLL and
lymphomas, originate. The drug, which recognizes B cells on the
surface of tumors, was designed to be more potent in attacking
them than Rituxan.
Gazyva plus chemotherapy had previously been tested against
chemotherapy alone, demonstrating statistically significant PFS
and response superiority. Roche said patients who took Gazyva in
that arm of the study lived longer, but it did yet have median
overall survival data.
No new safety problems turned up for either Gazyva or
Rituxan, Roche said. There was a far higher number of Gazyva
patients who suffered adverse infusion-related reactions, such
as hives, itching or shortness of breath: 20 percent versus 4
percent for the Rituxan group.
But researchers found no increase in serious infections
associated with Gazyva, with infections seen in 7 percent of
patients in each group.
It is estimated that more than 15,000 Americans will be
diagnosed and nearly 5,000 will die from chronic lymphocytic
leukemia in 2013, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Detailed data from the study, dubbed CLL11, will be
presented next month at an American Society of Hematology
meeting in New Orleans.