* Trial to start in early 2013, enroll 160 patients
* Focus on patients with gene mutations that put them at
risk early
* Will test new theory on preventing Alzheimer's
By Ransdell Pierson
NEW YORK, Oct 10 Experimental Alzheimer's drugs
from Roche Holding AG and Eli Lilly & Co have
been selected for a high-profile clinical trial to test whether
it is possible to prevent the brain-wasting disease from
developing in at-risk patients.
The trial, expected to start early next year, will enroll
160 patients worldwide with inherited gene mutations that
typically lead to Alzheimer's symptoms when they are as young as
in their 30s, Washington University in St. Louis said on
Wednesday in announcing the drugs' selection.
Drug studies over the past decade have tried and failed to
slow progression of Alzheimer's among patients who already have
dementia. The hope is that success in arresting symptoms in
patients who are so highly predisposed to develop the disease
will show the way to preventing Alzheimer's in a much wider
population.
"We're going in with three different drugs, with three
different mechanisms of action, to find out which works best,"
said Dr. Randall Bateman, a neurologist at the Washington
University School of Medicine who will lead the trial.
Bateman, in a telephone interview, said about half the
patients in the trial will have no symptoms at all when the
study begins, while the rest will have very mild symptoms.
Dr. James Galvin, a neurologist at New York University
Langone Medical Center, said such a prevention trial involving
people at high genetic risk of Alzheimer's disease would require
relatively few patients and could produce results within a few
years.
"Each family has a genetic mutation with a defined age of
onset of disease, so you can start giving the drug a certain
number of years before the predicted onset," Gavin said. "If
they don't get the diseease by then, you've prevented it or
delayed it."
By contrast, he said a prevention trial in the general
population might need to last 20 years or longer "because you
wouldn't know who will get the disease or be able to predict
when."
As many as 5 million people in the United States and 36
million globally are believed to have Alzheimer's, the most
common form of dementia. The U.S. figure for people 65 or older
may triple by 2050 as the population ages, according to the
Alzheimer's Association.
The drugs chosen for the study are Roche's gantenerumab and
Lilly's solanezumab. Also under consideration is a second
experimental Lilly drug called a beta-secretase inhibitor,
designed to reduce the beta amyloid proteins produced by the
body and slow the accumulation of toxic brain plaques linked to
Alzheimer's.
An experimental treatment from Pfizer Inc and
Johnson & Johnson, called bapineuzumab, did not make the
cut after data from two large trials presented over the summer
showed it failed to help patients with mild to moderate
symptoms.
MILD HOPE FOR LILLY DRUG
Researchers in August said Lilly's solanezumab also failed
to prevent decline in cognitive and physical function among
patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's in two large
late-stage studies. The drug, a monoclonal antibody similar to
bapineuzumab, attacks beta amyloid.
But hopes for solanezumab were revived on Monday when Lilly
said an analysis of pooled data from the two studies showed
solanezumab led to a 34 percent reduction in memory decline for
patients with mild symptoms over a period of 18 months. It said
the change was statistically significant.
Wall Street analysts expect Lilly will seek marketing
approval from the drug, but will likely need to first complete a
large costly new trial among patients with mild symptoms to win
over health regulators.
Roche began a late-stage study of gantenerumab in late 2010
for patients who have yet to develop dementia, and expects
results in 2015. The Swiss drugmaker has high hopes for the drug
because previous brain scan tests have shown it can reduce
amyloid plaques in the brain.
Shares of Lilly, which had gained more than 7 percent since
its latest solanezumab data were unveiled on Monday, fell 3
percent to close at $50.23 on Wednesday. Shares of Roche fell
1.2 percent amid a 0.8 percent decline in the ARCA
Pharmaceutical Index of large U.S. and European
drugmakers.
The new prevention trial will be led by the Dominantly
Inherited Alzheimer's Network Trials Unit (DIAN TU) at
Washington University in St Louis. The unit's work is supported
by the DIAN, a federally funded collaboration of Alzheimer's
research centers, the Alzheimer's Association and a consortium
of 10 drugmakers.