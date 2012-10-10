Oct 10 washington University in St. Louis:
* Says Roche drug gantenerumab, Eli Lilly's
solanezumab chosen for
alzheimer's prevention trial
* Lilly beta secretase inhibitor also selected for
potential inclusion
potential inclusion in global trial
* Trial expected to begin early 2013 to test three drugs; each
target
alzheimer's in different way
* Trial to be conducted at Washington university by dominantly
inherited
alzheimer's network trials unit (dian tu)

* Trial to involve 160 people with inherited gene mutations
that typically lead
to alzheimer's at young age