ZURICH Dec 19 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said on Friday it had agreed to buy privately-held Bina
Technologies for an undisclosed price, the company's second
acquisition in two days.
California-based Bina Technologies provides technology for
the processing and management of genomic information.
The deal comes on a day when Roche suffered a double blow,
as two clinical studies of drugs for breast cancer and
Alzheimer's disease failed, sparking the biggest percentage fall
in its stock in five years.
On Thursday, Roche agreed to pay up to $489 million to
acquire Austrian biotech company Dutalys, a specialist in the
discovery and development of so-called bi-specific antibodies.
