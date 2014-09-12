ZURICH, Sept 12 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said on Friday that compromised vials of its top-selling blood
cancer drug MabThera had been found in Germany, the second time
this year that one of its medicines has been targeted by
counterfeiters.
MabThera, which is also known as Rituxan, is an injectable
biotech drug used to treat blood cancer and rheumatoid
arthritis. In 2013 it was Roche's biggest seller with sales of
6.95 billion Swiss francs ($7.45 billion).
"Roche was alerted that counterfeit MabThera was detected in
Germany by a German parallel importer," the drugmaker said in an
emailed statement.
Earlier this year, vials of Roche's breast cancer drug
Herceptin, thought to be stolen from hospitals in Italy and then
tampered with, were found in Britain, Finland and Germany.
Roche said the batch of MabThera in question was originally
distributed by the company to wholesalers in Romania.
"Once the product in question reached the wholesaler
network, Roche has neither further control nor knowledge of the
events that may have transpired," it added.
The Swiss drugmaker said it was unaware of any link between
the compromised vials in Germany and the reported counterfeiting
and tampering of products with Italian packaging.
It said it was working with health authorities and law
enforcement agencies to help mitigate any risks to patient
safety.
In May, Italy's pharmaceutical watchdog said it was
spearheading international efforts to catch a criminal ring that
is stealing and recycling sophisticated drugs and reselling them
for tens of millions of euros.
Roche's drugs have been targeted by counterfeiters in the
past. In 2012 bogus copies of its cancer drug Avastin entered
the supply chain in the United States and Europe. While these
incidents have generated publicity, they have not had an
appreciable impact on sales.
(1 US dollar = 0.9325 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Urquhart)