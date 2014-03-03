ZURICH, March 3 Roche said a committee
recommended it halt studies of a development drug, onartuzumab,
combined with Tarceva in non-small cell lung cancer because the
treatment wasn't shown to work in late-stage studies.
"We remain committed to helping patients with lung cancer
and are studying several investigational medicines in this
disease," Roche Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product
Development �Sandra Horning said in a statement on Monday.
The halt to the drug, also called MetMab, is a setback for
the Basel-based company. Analysts had touted the drug, pending
successful completion of trials, as a potential big seller
because the treatment options for lung cancers are limited.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)