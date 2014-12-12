PARIS Dec 12 Former Wyeth chief executive
Bernard Poussot looks to be out of the running to take over as
the next boss of French drugmaker Sanofi, as Swiss
rival Roche said on Friday he was joining its board.
Poussot, who was schooled in Paris and ran the U.S.
pharmaceuticals group before it was acquired by Pfizer
in 2009, was seen by some analysts as a potentially good choice
to run Sanofi.
Sanofi has been hunting for a new boss since the October
ousting of Chris Viehbacher as CEO, following a clash with the
board over his management style.
Sanofi's chairman, Serge Weinberg, who has taken the helm in
the interim, said last week that France's high tax burden made
it hard to recruit top executives, although he declined to
comment on individual candidates for the job.
Weinberg has said he will look for the best candidate,
irrespective of nationality, but most industry observers believe
the right person will at least have to be fluent in French.
Olivier Bohuon, chief executive of medical devices maker
Smith & Nephew, has also been tipped as a frontrunner for
the post but people familiar with the matter said he told staff
last month he had no plans to leave the British firm.
Other names floated by industry observers include Olivier
Brandicourt, head of Bayer's healthcare business, and
Christophe Weber, president of Japan's Takeda. Pascal
Soriot, the chief executive of AstraZeneca has also been
suggested by industry observers as a potential candidate but is
not expected to be interested.
Sanofi declined to comment on the succession process on
Friday.
