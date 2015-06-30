ZURICH, June 30 A drug being developed by Roche
to treat multiple sclerosis (MS) met main and secondary
objectives in two studies, boosting the company's hopes of
expanding beyond its core cancer franchise.
The studies of MS treatment ocrelizumab showed the drug,
which is injected, slows relapses and the progression of the
disabilities that come with the disease when compared with
Rebif, an established injectable drug, the company said on
Tuesday.
Rebif, made by Germany's Merck KGaA. is already
battling stiff competition from a new generation of oral drugs
against the debilitating disease.
"Based on these compelling results, we plan to submit the
data for review to U.S. and EU regulatory authorities in the
first quarter of 2016," said Sandra Horning, Roche's chief
medical officer and head of global product development.
Roche said the drug showed a similar amount of adverse
effects as Rebif, or interferon, the most common being
infusion-related reactions, ones involving the immune system.
The incidence of serious adverse reactions associated with the
drug, such as serious infections, was also similar.
Roche shares rose 0.3 percent to 264.20 Swiss francs by 0730
GMT.
Roche has several promising non-cancer drugs in late-stage
trials, including lampalizumab for a serious eye disease and
asthma drug lebrikizumab.
The Basel-based company, the world's biggest maker of cancer
drugs, needs to keep rolling out new medicines if it is to head
off the threat posed by biosimilars, cheap copies of biotech
drugs that could erode its blockbuster cancer treatments like
Rituxan and Herceptin.
Besides looking at other diseases, Roche is pinning hopes on
a new class of cancer drugs that harness the body's immune
system to fight tumours.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Keith Weir)