* Final-stage trials show efficacy of ocrelizumab vs Rebif
* Roche plans to seek regulatory approval in Q1 2016
* Sales forecast to hit nearly $800 mln by 2020
(Adds market reaction, analyst comment)
ZURICH, June 30 A drug being developed by Roche
to treat multiple sclerosis (MS) met its main targets
in two final-stage clinical trials, boosting the Swiss company's
hopes of expanding beyond its core cancer business.
The Phase III trials for ocrelizumab showed the drug, which
is delivered twice-yearly via an intravenous drip, slowed
relapses as well as the progression of disabilities that come
with MS when compared with Rebif, an established injectable
treatment, the company said on Tuesday.
Rebif, made by Germany's Merck KGaA, is already
battling stiff competition from a new generation of oral drugs
against the debilitating disease.
"Based on these compelling results, we plan to submit the
data for review to U.S. and EU regulatory authorities in the
first quarter of 2016," said Sandra Horning, Roche's chief
medical officer and head of global product development.
Roche stock rose 0.2 percent to 264 Swiss francs in early
trading, outperforming a lower European sector index.
Deutsche Bank analysts said the drug could have
best-in-category efficacy and the data helped remove some of the
risk surrounding forecasts.
"Importantly, no safety signals were reported, (the main
concern being serious infections)," they said in a client note.
Analysts' consensus forecast is for ocrelizumab to make $796
million of sales by 2020, according to Thomson Reuters
Cortellis.
Roche said the drug showed a similar number of adverse
effects as Rebif, or interferon, the most common being
infusion-related reactions, ones involving the immune system.
The incidence of serious adverse reactions associated with the
drug, such as serious infections, was also similar.
Roche has several promising non-cancer drugs in late-stage
trials, including lampalizumab for a serious eye disease and
asthma drug lebrikizumab.
The Basel-based company, the world's biggest maker of cancer
drugs, needs to keep rolling out new medicines if it is to head
off the threat posed by biosimilars, cheap copies of biotech
drugs that could erode its blockbuster cancer treatments such as
Rituxan and Herceptin.
Besides looking at other diseases, Roche is pinning hopes on
a new class of cancer drugs that harness the body's immune
system to fight tumours.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart. Additional reporting by Michael
Shields; Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)