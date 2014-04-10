* French regulator probes Swiss firms over wet AMD
treatments
* Searches offices on suspicion of anti-competitive
practices
* Both firms say are co-operating with the authorities
* Roche denies companies colluded to restrict competition
(Adds treatment details, costs, background, fine)
By Andrew Callus and Caroline Copley
PARIS/ZURICH, April 10 France's competition
authority is investigating drugmakers Roche and
Novartis on suspicion they were involved in
anti-competitive practices in relation to eye disease
treatments, the companies said on Thursday.
This is the second time in as many months that the Swiss
drugmakers have faced regulatory scrutiny over treatments for
wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD)- a leading cause of
blindness among the elderly.
In March, Italy's antitrust authority alleged the firms had
colluded to prevent doctors prescribing Roche's cancer drug
Avastin for AMD in favour of the more expensive drug Lucentis
marketed by both Roche and Novartis. It fined the companies
182.5 million euros ($254.2 million).
A statement on the French authority's website said it had
conducted "search and confiscation" operations on April 8 in
relation to treatments for wet AMD, but it did not name the
companies involved.
Spokeswomen for both Roche and Novartis confirmed the French
authorities had started an investigation regarding treatments
for the eye condition and said they would cooperate fully.
Roche denied that the two companies had colluded: "Roche
confirms there is no agreement between Roche and Novartis that
restricts competition."
The latest probe underscores how cash-strapped governments
are scrutinising the way drug companies market and sell their
products.
Italy's competition authorities say the alleged collusion
may have cost the Italian health service millions of additional
euros for treatment.
Last month, prosecutors in Rome opened an investigation into
four executives at the Swiss drugmakers on suspicion of fraud
and manipulation of the pharmaceutical market, according to
judicial sources.
Although Roche's Avastin is not approved as a treatment for
AMD, it works in a similar to way to Lucentis and costs around
30 euros a dose in France versus the 900 euros charged for an
injection of Lucentis.
Therefore some doctors in the United States and Europe
prescribe the cancer drug on a so-called "off label" basis,
sparking a row between healthcare authorities and the companies
over cost versus patient safety.
A closely-watched U.S. government-sponsored study in 2011
concluded that Avastin worked as well as Lucentis in treating
vision loss from wet AMD but that it had more adverse side
effects.
The two companies have always discouraged substituting
Avastin for Lucentis, saying the two drugs were developed for
different therapeutic purposes.
In 2012, Novartis challenged the use of Avastin as a
treatment for AMD in some British hospitals, saying doing so put
cost savings ahead of patient needs. But critics say Novartis
and Roche have split the market to maximise profits.
Lucentis is marketed by Novartis outside the United States
and is the company's third-biggest seller with sales of $2.38
billion last year. Sales of Lucentis for Roche, which markets
the treatment in the United States, were 1.9 billion.
($1 = 0.8807 Swiss Francs)
($1 = 0.7234 Euros)
(Additonal reporting by Chine Labbe and Natalie Huet in Paris.;
Editing by Pravin Char and Elaine Hardcastle)