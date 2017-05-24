ZURICH May 24 A person in Germany treated with
Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been
diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching
from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker
said on Wednesday.
Roche said it was investigating a case of Progressive
Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML) in a patient previously
being treated for three years with Biogen Inc’s Tysabri
and who had received a single dose of Ocrevus in February.
Ocrevus was approved in the United States in March.
Roche said the case of the rare brain disease that is
usually fatal or disabling was reported as a carry-over from
Tysabri, also known as natalizumab, by the physician who had
been treating the patient.
Biogen declined to make any immediate comment.
Ocrevus is an integral part of Roche’s strategy to replace
revenue from older blockbuster cancer medicines Rituxan, Avastin
and Herceptin whose patents are expiring, leaving them
increasingly exposed to cheaper copies, called biosimilars.
"Patient safety is Roche’s highest priority and we are
gathering more details about the case and the patient’s
history," Roche said. "We will continue to share information
with healthcare providers and global health authorities as we
know more."
The patient who developed PML had previously tested positive
for John Cunningham virus, a common virus that is normally
harmless but which can lead to the brain disease in MS patients
who have weakened immune systems.
Dozens of patients undergoing treatment with Tysabri have
been diagnosed with PML. Use of the drug was temporarily halted
a decade ago, but resumed after patients for whom the medication
was effective demanded its return and regulators added
restrictions to its use.
Roche has said no PML cases emerged during its trials of
Ocrevus, but the company included warnings to patients taking
the medication that there was a risk they could get the disease.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Edmund Blair, Greg
Mahlich)