(Corrects date of Ocrevus dose to April, not February, in para
2)
ZURICH May 28 A person in Germany treated with
Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus
has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after
switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss
drugmaker said on Wednesday.
Roche said it was investigating a case of Progressive
Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML) in a patient previously
being treated for three years with Biogen Inc's Tysabri
and who had received a single dose of Ocrevus in April.
Roche is trying to determine the source of the illness but
MS drugs that suppress the immune system can increase the risk
of serious infections.
Ocrevus was approved in the United States in March.
Roche said the case of the rare brain disease that is
usually fatal or disabling was reported as a carry-over from
Tysabri, also known as natalizumab, by the physician who had
been treating the patient.
Biogen issued a statement that made no mention of the
possible Tysabri connection to the case.
"Biogen is aware that a patient taking Ocrevus has been
diagnosed with PML, and we are currently assessing the
information to confirm the reported PML," Biogen spokesman Matt
Fearer said in a statement.
He added that there are many unknowns around the safety of
long-lasting drugs of this type "including occurrence and
management of opportunistic infections."
Ocrevus is an integral part of Roche’s strategy to replace
revenue from older blockbuster cancer medicines Rituxan, Avastin
and Herceptin whose patents are expiring, leaving them
increasingly exposed to cheaper versions called biosimilars.
"Patient safety is Roche’s highest priority and we are
gathering more details about the case and the patient’s
history," Roche said. "We will continue to share information
with healthcare providers and global health authorities as we
know more."
The patient who developed PML had previously tested positive
for John Cunningham virus, a common virus that is normally
harmless but which can lead to the brain disease in MS patients
who have weakened immune systems.
Dozens of patients undergoing treatment with Tysabri have
been diagnosed with PML. Use of the drug was temporarily halted
a decade ago, but resumed after patients for whom the medication
was effective demanded its return and regulators added
restrictions to its use.
Roche has said no PML cases emerged during its trials of
Ocrevus, but the company included warnings to patients taking
the medication that there was a risk they could get the disease.
(Reporting by John Miller in Zurich. Additional reporting by
Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Lisa
Shumaker)