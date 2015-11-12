(Adds detail, company comment)
ZURICH Nov 12 Roche is to stop
manufacturing at four sites in Europe and the United States in a
move that could mean up to 1,200 job losses as it addresses
"current underutilisation" resulting from a changing portfolio
of medications.
The Swiss drugmaker's move, to result in restructuring
charges of 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.6 billion) through 2021,
affects locations in Clarecastle, Ireland; Leganes, Spain;
Segrate, Italy; and Florence in the United States.
Up to 600 million francs of the charges will be in cash, the
company said in a statement on Thursday. It said estimated
non-core costs in 2015 are up to 800 million francs, with only a
minor cash flow impact for the current year.
Roche said its newer specialised medicines require
innovative manufacturing technologies and will be produced in
smaller volumes. As a result, it no longer needs the four sites.
Daniel O'Day, chief operating officer of Roche's
Pharmaceuticals Division, said the company is hoping to sell the
plants, in a bid to reduce job losses.
"We are aware of the impact this decision has on our
colleagues, and we will do our utmost to support them during
this transition," he said.
Additionally, Roche will spend 300 million francs to
strengthen development and launch capabilities for specialised
medicines at Kaiseraugst, in its home country of Switzerland.
Roche has been concentrating activities around its Basel
headquarters as part of plans to spend 3 billion francs,
including on a research and development centre, through 2024.
($1 = 1.0010 Swiss francs)
