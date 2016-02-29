ZURICH Feb 29 Roche said on Monday one
of two identical phase III studies of lebrikizumab in people
with severe asthma met its primary endpoint and showed it
"significantly reduced" exacerbations in people with the
respiratory condition.
However, the second study did not meet this primary
endpoint, Basel-based Roche said in a statement.
"We were hopeful these identical studies would confirm the
phase II results because there is still a significant unmet need
for people with severe asthma," Chief Medical Officer and Head
of Global Product Development Sandra Horning said in a
statement.
"These data require further interpretation and analyses are
ongoing to better understand the results and determine next
steps,"
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes
Neghaiwi)