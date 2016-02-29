ZURICH Feb 29 Roche said on Monday one of two identical phase III studies of lebrikizumab in people with severe asthma met its primary endpoint and showed it "significantly reduced" exacerbations in people with the respiratory condition.

However, the second study did not meet this primary endpoint, Basel-based Roche said in a statement.

"We were hopeful these identical studies would confirm the phase II results because there is still a significant unmet need for people with severe asthma," Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development Sandra Horning said in a statement.

"These data require further interpretation and analyses are ongoing to better understand the results and determine next steps," (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)