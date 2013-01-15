* John Reed to head pRED from April 2
* Unit has struggled with poor productivity
ZURICH Jan 15 Swiss drugmaker Roche
has hired a leading American academic in a bid to revive part of
its research operations which have struggled to shake off a
string of high-profile and costly failures.
The Basel-based drugmaker said on Tuesday John C. Reed, 54,
chief executive at Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute in
California, would take over as head of Roche's Pharma Research
and Early Development - known as pRED - on April 2.
Mike Burgess, who has led the unit on a temporary basis
since Roche revamped its research operations last June, will
leave the company.
"Appointing a new head of pRED from the outside is viewed as
an excellent move in order to reposition this organisational
unit within Roche," said Kepler Capital Markets analyst Martin
Voegtli.
"Historical R&D productivity of pRED has been poor and we
expect dynamics to pick up."
Roche's pRED unit has languished in the shadow of
Genentech's Research and Early Development (gRED) operations -
the main driver of the company's pipeline whose labs cooked up
Roche's four top-selling medicines in 2011.
The drugmaker decided to keep the two research operations
separate after its 2009 takeover of the Californian biotech
company to preserve Genentech's culture.
In the meantime, pRED has been hit by several problems. Last
year Roche halted clinical trials of experimental heart drug
dalcetrapib, one of pRED's most promising drug candidates.
The failure contributed to Roche's decision to close its
80-year-old Nutley, New Jersey research facility and replace
Jean-Jacques Garaud, then head of pRED.
Industry investors have clamoured for a better return on
research investments as drug makers lose billions of dollars in
sales to cheaper generic versions of their top products in
recent years.
Roche pledged at its investor day last September to keep a
lid on research spending, which totalled 8.3 billion Swiss
francs ($8.7 billion) in 2011, around one fifth of total sales.