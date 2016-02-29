(Adds context on competition)
ZURICH Feb 29 Roche suffered a setback
in its ambitions to build its presence in the emerging market
for biotech asthma drugs on Monday when it announced that one of
two identical studies failed to help patients as expected.
The Swiss drugmaker said while the first final-stage Phase
III study of lebrikizumab in people with severe asthma met its
primary endpoint and significantly reduced exacerbations, the
second did not.
"We were hopeful these identical studies would confirm the
Phase II results because there is still a significant unmet need
for people with severe asthma," Chief Medical Officer and Head
of Global Product Development Sandra Horning said in a
statement.
"These data require further interpretation and analyses are
ongoing to better understand the results and determine next
steps."
Lebrikizumab, an injectable antibody drug that works by
blocking a protein called interleukin-13, is designed to compete
in a market for severe asthma treatments that analysts expect to
be reasonably crowded. As a result, there is little for error in
proving the benefits of lebrikizumab.
Xolair, which was jointly developed by Roche and Novartis
, was until recently the only biotech medicine approved
for severe asthma patients. But GlaxoSmithKline has now
launched a promising new product called Nucala and several other
companies are working on rival biotech asthma drugs.
There was better news for Roche on another front late on
Friday when U.S. regulators granted approval for its drug Gazyva
for certain people with previously treated follicular lymphoma.
