Oct 16 Swiss drugmaker Roche is to
present data on its experimental immunotherapy drug in breast
cancer next month, extending the novel approach to fighting
tumours to another cancer type.
Early clinical results with the drug, known as MPDL3280A, in
so-called triple negative breast cancer will be revealed at the
Dec. 9-13 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, the company said
on Thursday after announcing third-quarter results.
The Roche product belongs to a drug class known as
anti-PD-L1 treatments that help the body's immune system fend
off cancer by blocking a protein used by tumours to evade
disease-fighting cells.
Developed first for melanoma, these medicines are also
showing promise in a range of other tumour types.
The Roche medicine is the first to generate clinical results
in triple negative breast cancer, which does not respond to
either of two kinds of hormonal therapy or drugs that target
HER2 receptors, such as Roche's own Herceptin.
Roche's MPDL3280A, which is not yet approved for any type of
cancer, is already being tested in melanoma, as well as lung,
bladder, kidney, bowel and blood cancers.
Some analysts believe the new immunotherapy drug class could
generate more than $30 billion in annual sales for the industry
as a whole by 2025, reflecting both the wide range of patients
who could benefit and the high cost of the medicines.
