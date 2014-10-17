(Adds Merck also presenting breast cancer data in December)
LONDON Oct 17 Swiss drugmaker Roche
and U.S. group Merck & Co are to present data on their
rival immunotherapy drugs in breast cancer in December,
extending the novel approach to fighting tumours to another
cancer type.
Early clinical results with Roche's drug, known as
MPDL3280A, in so-called triple negative breast cancer (TNBC)
will be revealed at the Dec. 9-13 San Antonio Breast Cancer
Symposium, the firm said after announcing third-quarter results.
TNBC does not respond to either of two kinds of hormonal
therapy or drugs that target HER2 receptors, such as Roche's own
Herceptin.
Merck later confirmed that it, too, would present data on
TNBC with its competitor drug Keytruda at the same breast cancer
meeting.
Both drugs belong to a class designed to help the body's own
immune system fend off cancer by blocking a protein known as
Programmed Death receptor (PD-1), or a related target PD-L1,
used by tumours to evade disease-fighting cells.
Developed first for melanoma, these medicines are also
showing promise in a range of other tumour types.
Roche's MPDL3280A, which is not yet approved for any type of
cancer, is already being tested in melanoma, as well as lung,
bladder, kidney, bowel and blood cancers.
Merck's Keytruda became the first in the new wave of
immune-boosting medicines to be approved for treating melanoma
in the United States last month and is also being tested in a
range of other tumour types.
Some analysts believe the new immunotherapy drug class could
generate more than $30 billion in annual sales for the industry
as a whole by 2025, reflecting both the wide range of patients
who could benefit and the high cost of the medicines.
The two other main rivals in the space are Bristol-Myers
Squibb and AstraZeneca.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler in LONDON; editing by Keiron
Henderson and Susan Thomas)