(Adds comment from CEO, shares and comment from chief pharma officer)

By John Miller

ZURICH Oct 22 Roche raised its 2015 sales forecast on Thursday after strong demand for its drugs to treat breast and immune-system cancers drove a rise in third-quarter revenue.

Quarterly sales were bolstered by the Swiss firm's top-selling Rituxan treatment for diseases including lymphoma, as well as Herceptin, Perjeta and Kadcyla to treat HER2-positive breast cancer - a condition affecting a fifth of breast cancer patients where a gene mutation promotes cancer growth.

These four drugs accounted for a third of sales at the world's No. 1 cancer drugmaker.

Roche now expects its overall sales to rise by a mid-single digit percentage in 2015, at constant exchange rates, up from a previous forecast of low to mid-single digit growth. Core earnings per share are forecast to grow faster than sales.

"We continue to see good growth with the HER2 franchise - 2016, 2017 absolutely," said Dan O'Day, Roche's pharmaceuticals chief. "We're still at the beginning."

Facing pressure from the expected arrival of rivals' biosimilar drugs in late 2017 that could cut into sales of Herceptin and Rituxan, Roche is also banking on regulatory approval of potential new blockbuster immune-system boosting drugs to fight cancer as well as therapies for other diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS).

The company's overall third-quarter sales rose 6 percent to 11.94 billion francs in constant currencies, above the 11.85 billion francs forecast by analysts.

For the first nine months of the year, sales also rose 6 percent, in constant currencies, to 35.5 billion Swiss francs ($37 billion).

"In summary, a good performance," said analysts from Deutsche Bank. "The guidance raise should further help sentiment and confidence in the numbers."

Roche shares were up 1.2 percent at 0841 GMT. They have fallen about 4.8 percent this year, partly due to mounting concerns about pressure on drug prices in the United States that has hits stocks across the pharmaceutical sector.

The sales rise in Roche's breast and immune-system cancer drugs was countered by declines in other areas, however, particularly its Lucentis macular degeneration drug where third-quarter sales fell 18 percent to 373 million francs due to fierce competition.

"We think because of competition the market will continue to see some pressure on Lucentis sales moving forward," O'Day said, adding the company was trying to offset the decline with advances that allow patients to have less frequent injections.

Roche is also focused on smaller and medium-sized "bolt-on" acquisitions to bolster its stable of drugs, a strategy also pursued by cross-town rival Novartis. On Wednesday, Novartis announced two licensing deals and a small acquisition.

"We continue to do a lot of early stage licensing," said Chief Executive Officer Severin Schwan. "Last year alone we had about 50 transactions of that kind, several per month. And we see a similar pace as we go forward."

($1 = 0.9596 Swiss francs) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Pravin Char)