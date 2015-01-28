ZURICH Jan 28 Swiss drugmaker Roche
expects sales and profits to grow at a similar pace to last
year, after a strong performance by its diagnostics unit and flu
drug Tamiflu helped full-year sales beat expectations.
Stripping out the impact of currency fluctuations, the
world's largest maker of cancer drugs forecast 2015 sales to
grow in the low-to-mid single digit range, while core earnings
per share (EPS) should grow more than sales.
Full-year sales rose 1 percent to 47.5 billion Swiss francs
($52.5 billion), generating flat core earnings per share (EPS)
of 14.29 Swiss francs.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of 47.1
billion francs and core EPS of 14.7 francs.
($1 = 0.9047 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)