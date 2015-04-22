(Adds outlook from Roche statement)

ZURICH, April 22 Roche, the world's biggest maker of cancer drugs, reported a 3 percent rise in sales in the first quarter on Wednesday, with growth held back by a strong Swiss franc, and pledged a rise in payouts to shareholders this year.

The Basel-based firm said sales in the first three months climbed to 11.833 billion Swiss francs ($12.40 billion) from 11.496 billion year-ago. This beat analyst views, which averaged 11.492 billion in a Reuters poll.

For this year, Roche repeated that it expects low- to mid-single-digit sales growth and for core earnings per share to grow ahead of sales, if exchange rates remained constant. The drugmaker, which paid an 8.00 franc per share payout to shareholders for 2014, said it planned to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.

Despite its leading position in the hottest therapy area for drug research, Roche has been knocked back by the failure of two breast cancer and Alzheimer's studies late last year, as well as the sudden unpegging of the franc from the euro, which has caused a surge in the Swiss currency.

Roche said the strong franc knocked two percentage points off its sales in the quarter.

Roche, like several rivals, is pinning hopes on a new class of cancer drugs that harness the body's immune system to fight tumours. Investors are eager to see how rapidly it will file its so-called PD-L1 immunotherapy drug MPDL3280A for approval to treat patients with lung cancer, with some analysts predicting a submission by mid-year.

Another focus is the performance of recently launched Esbriet, a treatment for a deadly lung disorder, which Roche acquired when it bought InterMune for $8.3 billion last August.

Roche needs to keep rolling out new medicines if it is to head off the long-term threat posed to its business by biosimilars - cheap copies of biotech drugs - that could erode blockbuster cancer treatments like Rituxan and Herceptin. ($1 = 0.9543 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Ben Hirschler; Editing by Stephen Coates)