* Q1 sales rise to 12.4 bln Sfr vs 12.3 bln Sfr in poll
* Expects to hit 2016 targets, boost dividend
* Sets high bar at start of drug industry reporting season
(Recasts, adds comments from analysts, pharma chief and CFO)
By John Miller
ZURICH, April 19 Roche sales in the
first three months of the year beat analyst forecasts, setting a
pace that Swiss local rival Novartis and others in the
drug industry could struggle to match.
Sales at the world's biggest maker of cancer drugs rose 4
percent to 12.4 billion Swiss francs ($12.87 billion), leaving
it confident it will hit full-year targets as it enhances its
product pipeline to counter drugs going off-patent.
Analysts had expected sales to rise 3.6 percent.
By contrast, Novartis is seen reporting declining quarterly
profit and revenue on Thursday, hit by patent expiries, problems
at its eye care business and sluggish sales of its new Entresto
heart failure medicine.
Roche benefited as sales of its "big three" cancer medicines
-- Herceptin, Avastin and Rituxan that together account for more
than a third of revenue -- continued to climb.
"Each one is different in terms of the growth projections,
but I would say all three, when we look at the global basis for
these medicines, will continue to grow in 2016," said Roche
pharmaceuticals division chief Dan O'Day on a conference call.
Analysts also cited flu drug Tamiflu as a big reason why
Roche beat forecasts, as sales hit 367 million francs, more than
100 million francs better than most forecasts.
"Despite a suggestion that Tamiflu sales might be
significantly lower in Q1, the reported figure... was better
than expected," wrote Berenberg analysts in a note to investors.
Roche confirmed its target for 2016 sales growing in the
low- to mid-single-figure percentages at constant exchange
rates, with faster growth of core earnings per share as well as
an increased dividend.
Roche shares rose 1.5 percent by 0930 GMT, trimming their
drop to less than 8 percent since Jan. 1. By contrast,
Novartis's stock has slipped nearly 15 percent this year.
Roche aims to launch eight new medicines in the next three
years as it seeks to mitigate a wave of patent expirations that
will leave it vulnerable to biosimilars starting in 2017.
Roche has won accelerated U.S. regulatory review for several
medicines, including venetoclax for hard-to-treat leukaemia and
atezolizumab that blocks mechanisms that help tumours evade
detection by the immune system.
It expects U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for
atezolizumab this year for bladder and lung cancer.
Roche is also touting ocrelizumab for primary progressive
and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis and expects FDA
approval next year.
Roche's results indicate it is finally getting a break from
currency exchange rates after the strong Swiss franc last year
dented sales and earnings. A strengthening U.S. dollar and
Japanese yen are now giving sales a lift.
"The picture has changed a little bit," said Chief Financial
Officer Alan Hippe. "It could be pretty neutral year related to
currency impact in 2016."
($1 = 0.9634 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and
Keith Weir)