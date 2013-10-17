* Q3 sales 11.57 bln Swiss francs vs forecast 11.54 bln
* Healthy uptake of new drugs Perjeta and Kadcyla
* CEO says growth in China still strong
* Confirms full-year outlook
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Oct 17 Strong demand for Roche's
speciality cancer medicines, many of which are bought
privately in emerging markets, has helped it defy an expected
slowdown in sales in China following a crackdown on sales
practices there.
The Swiss group on Thursday posted an 8 percent rise in
third-quarter sales in local currencies - or 2.7 percent in
Swiss francs, after adverse foreign exchange moves - helped by
strong uptake of two new breast cancer drugs.
The world's largest maker of cancer drugs chalked up growth
of 12 percent in the United States in the first nine months of
the year and said it had seen continued strong growth in China,
where sales were up 23 percent.
This contrasts with the problems faced by other
multinational drugmakers in China where an anti-bribery drive
has hit promotional activities and sales. Many Chinese doctors
have refused to see drug representatives for fear of being
caught up in the widening scandal.
The impact is expected to be felt most severely at
GlaxoSmithKline, the company at the centre of bribery
allegations, which reports results on Oct. 23.
But Roche's specialised cancer drugs, which are generally
paid for privately in China, have escaped largely unscathed.
"We have seen that the market as a whole has been affected
but again due to the nature of our portfolio we are in a
different situation at Roche," Chief Executive Severin Schwan
told reporters.
He also slapped down recent speculation that the company
could merge with its cross-town rival Novartis and
said the Hoffmann-Oeri families, which hold a majority stake in
Roche, were committed to the firm's independence.
The Swiss group said quarterly sales rose to 11.57 billion
Swiss francs ($12.6 billion), compared with the average analyst
forecast of 11.54 billion francs in a Reuters poll.
Analysts at Citi said it was a strong set of numbers and
noted the group's diabetes care unit - a weak point in recent
quarters - showed signs of some stabilisation.
Shares in Roche were 0.1 percent higher by 0850 GMT, in line
with the European healthcare sector index.
BIOTECH BET
Roche's drugs business has so far been shielded from a wave
of patent expiries that have hit rivals, as most of its
top-selling medicines are biotech drugs consisting of proteins
derived from living organisms that are hard to copy.
On Monday, Roche said it would invest $880 million to boost
production of biologic therapies at four of its manufacturing
sites, as it looks to shore up its position as market leader in
this fast-growing field.
Sales of its older cancer medicines Rituxan and Herceptin
continued to gain momentum in the quarter, rising 12 percent
and 7 percent respectively, while Avastin benefited from
increased use in ovarian and colorectal cancer.
This helped to offset weaker sales of hepatitis C treatment
Pegasys, which tumbled 16 percent.
The Basel-based drugmaker is also developing follow-on
medicines - improved versions of its top-sellers - which it
hopes will help it fend off anticipated competition from
so-called biosimilar copies when its older drugs go off patent.
In a sign this strategy is paying off, Roche said sales of
Kadcyla, a treatment for an aggressive form of breast cancer
which won U.S. approval in February, were 156 million francs in
the first nine months of the year, up from 83 million in the
first half.
Sales of another new drug Perjeta, which last month gained
approval in the United States for use to help shrink tumours
prior to surgery, had sales of 186 million francs.
Roche reiterated its expectation for full-year sales to grow
in line with 2012, when they rose 4 percent in local currencies,
and core earnings to rise ahead of revenues. It also expects to
further increase its dividend in 2013.
Some analysts have questioned whether this guidance is
conservative and sales were already up 6 percent in constant
exchange rates in the first nine months.
Dan O'Day, the head of Roche's pharmaceutical division said
he expected demand for the firm's major growth drivers to
continue in the fourth quarter.
But he cautioned last year's sales of flu drug Tamiflu had
been strong and said the loss of exclusivity on chemotherapy
drug Xeloda could also weigh.