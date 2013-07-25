BASEL, Switzerland, July 25 Strong sales of its top three drugs and new expensive breast cancer treatments helped Roche Holding AG post a bigger-than-expected rise in first-half core earnings of 10 percent.

The world's largest maker of cancer drugs said first-half sales rose 4 percent to 23.295 billion Swiss francs ($24.91 billion), generating core earnings per share (EPS) of 7.58 francs, up 10 percent.

Analysts on average had forecast sales of 23.293 billion francs and core EPS of 7.35 francs in a Reuters poll.

Sales of its top-three cancer medicines - Rituxan, Herceptin and Avastin - helped offset a weaker performance by its hepatitis drug pegasys.

It also had strong sales of its new breast cancer drugs, Perjeta and Kadcyla, which it plans to use in combination with its third-best seller Herceptin. Sales of the three drugs grew 11 percent to 3.3 billion francs in the first half.

The Basel-based firm expects full-year sales to grow in line with 2012 when they rose 7 percent, and core earnings to rise ahead of revenues. It said it expected to further increase its dividend in 2013. ($1 = 0.9352 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)