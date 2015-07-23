July 23 Swiss drugmaker Roche expects to deliver financial results for the year at the higher end of its forecast range, following a strong half-year performance, Chief Executive Severin Schwan told analysts on Thursday.

Roche has said it expects 2015 sales to grow in the low-to-mid single-digit range, after stripping out currency fluctuations, with core earnings per share growing faster.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)