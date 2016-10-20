ZURICH Oct 20 Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan does not see a "fundamental change" in price pressure on the company's drugs in the United States after the Nov. 8 presidential election, regardless of which candidate wins, he said on Thursday.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who is running against Republican Donald Trump, has promised to curtail what she has called "unjustified" price hikes for medicines by creating an oversight panel.

She has cited Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC's raising the price of some drugs and Mylan's move to increase the cost of its EpiPen as examples.

Trump this year suggested he is open to letting the government negotiate drug prices with companies.

Speaking after the company posted third-quarter sales figures, Schwan said Roche will insulate itself from intensifying price pressure regardless of the election outcome by developing innovative drugs that prolong and improve patients' lives.

"I don't see a fundamental change," Schwan said. "If you bring real true innovation to the market in the U.S., if you prolong life...I am personally convinced that in particular the U.S. will reward this kind of innovation." (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)