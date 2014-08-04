* Santaris to get $250 million, $200 million pending targets
* Danish biotech firm ditches IPO deliberations for sale
* Deal follows Roche's $1.7 billion Seragon buy last month
(Adds detail)
ZURICH, Aug 4 Roche said on Monday it
will buy Santaris Pharma, a privately-held Danish biotech
company that has developed a new designer molecule, for up to
$450 million in cash.
Santaris, which was founded through a merger of two
companies in 2003, develops drugs which work by blocking or
"silencing" microRNAs -- tiny strands of RNA, or ribonucleic
acid, that help turn genes into proteins.
"This new class of medicines has the potential to address
difficult to treat diseases in a range of therapeutic areas,"
the Basel-based drugmaker said in a statement.
In the hotly pursued RNA interference field, Santaris has
developed a new class of drug, known as Locked Nucleic Acid
(LNA), which fine tunes the action of genes and has been shown
to cut cholesterol in monkeys.
Santaris, which had previously secured funding from Roche to
conduct research beyond 2014, is the second acquisition in short
order for the Swiss firm, which splashed out $1.725 billion for
Seragon Pharmaceuticals last month.
Since acquiring Genentech for $46.8 billion in 2009, Roche
has earned a reputation as a disciplined acquirer, prepared to
walk away from potential deals rather than overpay.
Chief Executive Severin Schwan abandoned a $6.8 billion deal
to buy U.S gene sequencing company Illumina in 2012 and has
snapped up a couple of smaller diagnostic companies this year
instead of pursuing multi-billion deals.
Roche has also partnered with various companies to develop
antibiotics and said in May that it would work with Inception
Sciences Inc and Versant Ventures on a new company to develop
therapies for patients with multiple sclerosis.
Prior to the Roche acquisition, Santaris' part-owner, Danish
venture capital firm Sunstone, had been eyeing a listing in the
United States.
The terms of the deal, expected to close later this month,
include $250 million upfront in cash with another $200 million
pending the achievement of drug development targets, Roche said.
Other Santaris partners include Bristol Myers Squibb
and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; editing by David Clarke)