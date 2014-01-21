ZURICH Jan 21 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said on Tuesday its experimental schizophrenia drug failed to
significantly reduce the "negative symptoms" of the disorder in
two-late stage studies.
Results of two Phase III trials found adding bitopertin to
antipsychotic therapy did not significantly reduce the negative
symptoms compared with placebo. A third late-stage study is
ongoing.
Roughly 26 million people are affected by schizophrenia
worldwide, but current treatment options for the disorder's
negative symptoms - which include social withdrawal, lack of
motivation and reduced emotional reactivity - are limited.
"These results are disappointing for people with negative
symptoms because more effective treatments are needed for these
debilitating effects of schizophrenia," said Sandra Horning,
Roche's chief medical officer and global head of product
development.
The world's largest maker of cancer drugs is looking to
branch out beyond its core expertise and has identified
neuroscience as a major focus area. It is running late-stage
studies in Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis and
schizophrenia.
Roche is conducting three additional Phase III studies
investigating bitopertin for sub-optimally controlled symptoms,
such as hallucinations and delusions. The drugmaker said it
would await the data from these studies before deciding on the
next steps for the drug.
