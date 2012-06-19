ZURICH, June 19 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Tuesday it planned to work together with Seaside Therapeutics develop treatments targeting the molecular basis for autism spectrum disorders and fragile X syndrome.

"The alliance aims to speed up research and development in this field and lead a fundamental change in the treatment paradigm," the Basel-based firm said in a statement.

Seaside, based in Massachusetts, will license patents and Roche will then lead the development and commercialisation of them, they said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)