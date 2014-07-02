* Roche adds to breast cancer drug offering with Seragon
* Price $725 mln cash and up to $1 bln in milestone payments
* Deal seen as pricey but promising by one analyst
* Roche shares up 0.5 pct, outpacing European sector
ZURICH, July 2 Roche Holding AG said it
would pay up to $1.725 billion to buy Seragon Pharmaceuticals, a
privately-held U.S. biotech company that researches breast
cancer treatments.
Roche has long dominated the field of breast cancer with
drugs such as Herceptin and recently won approval for Kadcyla
and Perjeta, two treatments for patients whose cancer cells
contain increased amounts of the protein known as HER2.
San Diego-based Seragon was spun out from Aragon
Pharmaceuticals last year when that company was bought by
Johnson & Johnson. Seragon is focused on developing a
new generation of oral medicines that it believes offer an
improved way of tackling hormone receptor-positive breast
cancer, and potentially other cancers.
Its most advanced experimental drug, ARN-810, is currently
in initial Phase I clinical trials for breast cancer patients
who have not responded to current hormonal agents.
Roche said Seragon's so-called oral selective estrogen
receptor degraders, or SERDs, would complement existing research
and development programmes in breast cancer under way at the
Swiss group's Genentech unit.
The Basel-based drugmaker will pay $725 million in cash and
may hand over as much as $1 billion more if Seragon achieves
drug development milestones.
HIGH PRICE SEEN AS JUSTIFIED
The price Roche is paying for Seragon looks relatively high
for a firm with only one treatment in a Phase I study, but can
be justified because Roche is filling a huge gap for future
breast cancer treatments with the purchase, analysts at Zuercher
Kantonalbank said.
"We assume that Genentech's scientists see considerable
potential in SERDs, because otherwise they would not have
accepted this relatively high price," ZKB said.
Roche shares were up 0.5 percent rose at 0821 GMT, outpacing
a 0.3 percent rise in a wider index of European drugmakers
.
Since acquiring Genentech for $46.8 billion in 2009, Roche
has earned a reputation as a disciplined acquirer, prepared to
walk away from potential deals rather than overpay.
Chief Executive Severin Schwan abandoned a $6.8 billion deal
to buy U.S gene sequencing company Illumina in 2012 and has
snapped up a couple of smaller diagnostic companies this year
instead of pursuing multi-billion deals.
Roche has also partnered with various companies to develop
antibiotics and said last week it would work with Inception
Sciences Inc and Versant Ventures on a new company to develop
therapies for patients with multiple sclerosis.
Seragon is the second notable acquisition in as many months
for Roche, which bought privately held U.S. gene-sequencing firm
Genia Technologies for up to $350 million in June, securing
access to a technology that should allow it to decipher human
genes more quickly at a cheaper cost.
The acquisition represents a response to investors who
wondered how Roche might use its cash now that its ratio of net
debt to assets is back within its target band of zero to 15
percent after paying down debt from acquiring Genentech.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of
2014.
