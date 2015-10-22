Oct 22 ImmunoGen Inc said the gastric cancer drug it is developing with Roche Holding AG did not meet the main goal in a large study.

ImmunoGen entered into a royalty purchase agreement with Roche for Kadcyla this year. (1.usa.gov/1OKm5xF)

Kadcyla is already approved for the treatment of late-stage breast cancer and was being tested as a second-line treatment for gastric cancer in the study. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)