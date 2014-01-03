* Some researchers doubt antiviral medicine's true efficacy
* After long fight, Roche agreed last year to hand over data
* Parlimentary committee concerned about money, lack of data
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Jan 3 British lawmakers on Friday
criticised government spending of 424 million pounds ($702
million) to stockpile Roche's medicine Tamiflu, saying
doubts about the drug's effectiveness suggest it may not be
money well spent.
Parliament's influential Public Accounts Committee (PAC)
said it was "surprised and concerned" to discover that
information on methods and results of clinical trials of such
prescribed drugs "is routinely withheld", and said there was a
"lack of consensus over how well Tamiflu ... actually works".
"The case for stockpiling antiviral medicines at the current
level is based on judgment rather than on evidence of their
effectiveness during an influenza pandemic," said Richard Bacon,
a leading member of the committee.
He added that as well as spending more than 420 million
pounds on stockpiling Tamiflu, an antiviral medicine, the
Department of Health was forced to write off 74 million pounds
of that as a result of poor record-keeping by the National
Health Service.
"Before spending money in future to maintain the stockpile
the (health) department needs to review what level of coverage
is appropriate," he said.
Tamiflu has been approved by regulators worldwide and is
stockpiled by many governments in case of a global flu outbreak.
Sales of the drug hit close to $3 billion in 2009, due to the
H1N1 swine flu pandemic, although they have since declined.
But some researchers claim there is little evidence Tamiflu
works and have lobbied since 2009 for Swiss drugmaker Roche to
hand over all its data from clinical trials of the medicine.
After a lengthy fight, Roche agreed last year that it would
hand over the data to outside researchers at the Cochrane
Collaboration, a non-profit group that reviews trial data to
assess the value of drugs.
The PAC said it was "extremely concerning that there has
been a five-year delay and that there continues to be a lack of
clarity" over whether medicines regulators and safety
authorities had access to full trial results.
Beyond the Tamiflu situation, the committee said it was
concerned that information on methods and results of clinical
trials is routinely and legally withheld.
"This longstanding regulatory and cultural failure impacts
on all of medicine, and undermines the ability of clinicians,
researchers and patients to make informed decisions about which
treatment is best," it said in its report.
The PAC report forms part of a wider debate about access to
data from clinical trials conducted by the pharmaceutical
industry to test the efficacy of and win marketing approval for
new drugs. Critics say drugmakers routinely hide or bury trial
data which is unfavourable.
Tracey Brown, director of a group called Sense About
Science, which a year ago launched AllTrials - a campaign
fighting for all data from all trials of all prescribed drugs
to be made available - said the PAC report "adds to the clamour
of voices" calling for more transparency in the drug industry.
"There is no excuse for not publishing results, but a huge
public benefit to having a complete picture of what was found in
trials conducted on treatments currently available to patients,"
she said.