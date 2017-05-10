ZURICH May 10 Roche's Tecentriq drug
has failed a late-stage trial in people with previously treated
advanced bladder cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.
The phase III IMvigor211 study that evaluated the drug,
whose generic name is atezolizumab, in people with locally
advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer whose disease
progressed during or after treatment with chemotherapy "did not
meet its primary endpoint of overall survival compared to
chemotherapy", it said.
"While these results are not what we had expected, we believe
that Tecentriq will continue to play an important role in the
treatment of people with advanced bladder cancer," Sandra
Horning, chief medical officer said.
"We are committed to helping people with advanced bladder
cancer and will discuss these data with health authorities.”
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes
Neghaiwi)