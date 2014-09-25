BRIEF-Livzon Pharma, unit to sell pharma firm, A-share trade to resume
* Says it and unit sign agreement to sell pharma firm for 4.55 billion yuan ($660.67 million)
Sept 25 Roche Holding AG : * Says Roche's Avastin and Xeloda show benefit for women with her2-negative
metastatic breast cancer in two new phase III studies * Says phase III Imelda study demonstrates near threefold increase in
progression-free survival * Says phase III Imelda study demonstrates improvement in overall survival of
over 15 months with Avastin plus Xeloda * Says phase III Tania study shows significant improvement in progression-free
survival * Phase III tania improvement if Avastin-based therapy is continued in 2nd-line
setting following initial treatment with Avastin-based therapy * Further company coverage
* Says unit Asymchem Inc signs five-year supply contract worth $99.8 million