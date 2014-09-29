BRIEF-Inovio initiates Phase 2 efficacy trial with VGX-3100 for HPV-related vulvar pre-cancers
* Inovio initiates phase 2 efficacy trial with VGX-3100 for HPV-related vulvar pre-cancers
Sept 29 Roche Holding AG : * Media release: Roche purchases shares in tender offer for InterMune, Inc at $74.00 per share * As of the expiration of the tender offer, a total of approximately 96,362,877 shares of InterMune common stock were validly tendered * This represents approximately 79.42 pct of InterMune's outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis For more:
* Inovio initiates phase 2 efficacy trial with VGX-3100 for HPV-related vulvar pre-cancers
* Adamas presents ads-5102 pooled phase 3 data confirming statistically significant reduction in levodopa-induced dyskinesia and off time in people with parkinson’s disease