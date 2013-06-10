BRIEF-Mesoblast receives A$3.7m from Australian Government for research and development
* Asx alert-Mesoblast receives A$3.7m from AUS Government for research and development-MSB.AX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 10 Roche Holding AG : * Media release: roche's roactemra approved in EU to treat children with rare
form of arthritis
* Supernus receives final FDA approval for trokendi XR for migraine prophylaxis in adults and adolescents
LONDON, April 6 The party drug ketamine can have powerful beneficial effects on severely depressed patients who have struggled for years to recover, and the drug should be developed responsibly as a psychiatric medicine, British experts said on Thursday.