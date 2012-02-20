ZURICH Feb 20 Roche said on
Monday the European Union approved Zelboraf, which represents a
new treatment option for patients with the deadliest form of
skin cancer.
The go-ahead, expected by investors after Roche flagged it
as recently as December, follows one in the United States last
August.
The new drug is given as a twice-daily pill and is designed
to be used alongside a companion diagnostic test, also from
Roche, that identifies which patients have a specific genetic
mutation that means they will benefit from the treatment.
The gene sequencing technology, which Roche is targeting
with a bid for San Diego-based Illumina, is central to
medicine's future as it allows researchers to better predict how
patients will respond to a drug.
Coupled with strong study results from experimental breast
cancer treatment pertuzumab, Zelboraf underscores Roche's
commitment to targeted medicines.