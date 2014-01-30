BRIEF-Xbiotech reports outcome of EMA's oral explanation meeting
* Xbiotech announces outcome of ema's oral explanation meeting
ZURICH Jan 30 Roche Holding AG : * CEO says expects biosimilars for rituxan in 2016 and herceptin in 2015 * CEO says net debt to assets ratio is back within target range, at 11 percent * CEO says will continue to look out for bolt on buys, would not want to give a
specific range
* Xbiotech announces outcome of ema's oral explanation meeting
* Genmark achieves ce mark for its eplex® blood culture identification fungal pathogen panel